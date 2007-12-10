Lacroix électronique and Latécoère<br>bids for Airbus orders

Airbus has quoted France based EMS companies Lacroix électronique and Latécoère for building the electronics in the newer Airbus models.

In which plants of Lacroix électronique and Latécoère the production will take place has not been relived. Latécoère, has opened factories in Tunisia, Brazil and Czech, Africanmanager reports. The company is envisages to open three new sites in "low cost" countries during the next years. Earlier this year Lacroix électronique opened a plant in Zriba, Tunisia.