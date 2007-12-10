Maxim signs Avnet twice

Maxim grants Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA first pan-European franchise agreement.

Twin franchise for Avnet Memec and Silica planned to strengthen Maxim’s position in European industrial customer base.



Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA, a subsidiary of Avnet, Inc., announced today that it has signed a pan-European franchise agreement with Maxim Integrated Products, one of the World’s leading manufacturers of analog components. The agreement is an extension of an existing relationship between Maxim and Avnet Memec and is effective immediately.



To capitalise on the full strength of the Avnet distribution network in Europe, Maxim has granted Avnet a twin franchise agreement for Avnet Memec and for Silica to cover the entire breadth of the distribution market and Avnet’s service offerings, from design chain to supply chain management.



As part of the global agreement, Maxim anticipates some reorganisation and consolidation of its existing distribution network in North America as well as in Europe. However, Avnet Electronics Marketing, more specifically its two distributors Avnet Memec and Silica, are allowed to start trading as of now. Avnet Memec, who already entertains a relationship with Maxim, will start immediately, and Silica will commence trading Maxim products by beginning of February 2008.



Walter Sangalli, Managing Director of Maxim Integrated Products in Europe, said: “Sharing our franchise between the highly design-driven specialist distributor Avnet Memec and the broadline semiconductor specialist Silica is in our eyes the best solution to fully penetrate the European analog market and win more analog sockets and mass market opportunities.”



Patrick Zammit, President of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA, commented: “with Maxim, Silica will complement its analog product offering and Avnet Memec will add to its linecard a worldwide leader in analog products. Maxim technologies and products will strengthen the quality of Silica and Avnet Memec analog solution offering to customers’ design engineers.”



Miguel Fernandez, President of Silica, concluded that “Silica and Avnet Memec are very complementary in their approach to the market. Silica will bring to Maxim a strong sales force across Europe with specialised engineering know-how in analog application. Our strength is that of a specialised broadliner with enough critical mass to also drive additional volume business with standard analog products.”



Steve Haynes, President of Avnet Memec, commented: “In our existing relationship with Maxim in Southern Europe, we have gained a vast technical and commercial experience with the line and its extremely competitive and innovative technologies. As we are predominantly design-driven, our focus will be to create new sockets for Maxim products in our strong application areas. Our technically oriented sales force and our huge field application team will make sure that our customers will benefit clearly from this world leading supplier.”



The analog components market in Europe is huge, and the distribution part according to DMASS is in excess of 1.3 Billion Euro. As a major player in that market, Maxim offers a multi-million Euro opportunity. Avnet EM EMEA is one of the biggest players in that market and entertains franchise agreements with most of the major manufacturers. Patrick Zammit: “We regard Maxim as a complement to our vast portfolio of analog components and a great opportunity for our customers to choose leading technology from a well-renowned supplier.”