Somacis Graphic PCB environmental certified

Dongguan Somacis Graphic PCB Co. Ltd., a joint venture between the Italian group SOMACIS pcb industries and UK based Graphic plc, reaches its target of environmental certification.

Dongguan Somacis Graphic PCB Co. Ltd. announce that, just a few months after the start-up of production at the China plant, based in Chashan, Dongguan City, it has obtained the Environmental Management System, in accordance with the regulation DIN EN ISO 14001:2004.



The certification, which is granted by the organisation TÜV Rheinland (Guangdong), certifies the company’s complete conformity to the international standards of Environmental Safety Management in the production of printed circuit boards. This result further highlights the environment-orientated approach SOMACIS and Graphic undertake in their production of pcbs and confirms their commitment to protecting the ecosystem.