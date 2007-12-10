Nordic PCB firm ceases production on Tuesday

Elektrotryck, a PCB producer in Sweden will operate its last day tomorrow, Tuesday. Apart from staff recovering the equipment the personnel will be sent home tomorrow.

In November this year Elektrotryck filed for bankruptcy only one year after the company was taken over by investment firm Gabrielsson Invest AB (GIAB) after a bankruptcy.



Now according to latest reports to evertiq the company will have its last day of production tomorrow. Several people from the former workforce have found new jobs and many of them have been in contact with new employers. The staff has even been adviced from the bankruptcy administrator that if they have received some new jobs they should take them.



The workforce that has been sent home will be called to the company if the business will continue. Negotiation is still in process with the two companies that have been interested in taking over the business. One company is based in England and the other one in Germany.