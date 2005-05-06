Ericsson close American CDMA business

As a consequence of streamlining the organization, CDMA operations in San Diego, California will be significantly reduced and the headquarter operations will eventually be closed. Ericsson estimates that approximately 250 employees will be made redundant over the next 6-9 months.

Ericsson has announced plans to simplify its Mobile Systems CDMA unit organization for improved efficiency.



Based on previously announced commonality across its technology platforms, Ericsson will streamline its organization to maintain industry leading efficiency and productivity within its operations.



Business Unit Mobile Systems CDMA has its administrative headquarters in San Diego. Following the reorganization, the CDMA business unit will further leverage Ericsson's global organizational structure by transitioning responsibilities, which today are handled in San Diego, to other operations.