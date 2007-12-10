New machines from DJK

DJK- Daiichi Jitsugyo Co Ltd has released some new machines during Productronica.

DJK has been having a array of product range for 2D, inspection , 2/3 D ( BPC ADX ) , and now their newest Solder Paste inspection machine BPC- Super 330SE . At this year Productronica the company launched its newest Machines BPC- Super 330SE -Solder Paste Inspection machine , along with other new machine BPC 168DT – AOI .



The new Solder Paste inspection BPC 330SE , has super speed in 3D, Imaging Process Speed , easy operation modes, touch panels, highly efficient for judgements of solder pad , Monitor is also able to swivel the other side , easy operational functions. Further to this is has capability to make data 100% from a real board.



BPC – Super 330 SE, is able to measure, 2D , Areas of Base, with 3D , height , and accordingly calculates the volume of solder pad , using the 2D , and 3 D principles, check for faults of misalignment, bridge ,excess, and in sufficient .



BPC –Super -330SE solder paste offers both 2D inspection 4810mm2 , and 3D 3928mm2 per sec , a full 3D its one of the fastest in the industry a 21 seconds on Medium sized board , with 2D in 17 seconds. The 3D measurement operation reads from left to right, and using a cam link with data compression software.



The BPC Super 330SE , has capability for allowance of curvature on the printed Circuit Boards, and the camera moves in correspondence to the curve of the board.