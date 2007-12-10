Purple Labs strengthens executive team

France based Purple Labs has announced the appointments of Olivier Bartholot to vice president of product management and Steve Langkamp to chief marketing officer.

These key additions to the executive leadership team are part of the Company’s strategy to expand and commercialise its mobile Linux portfolio, capitalising on the growth in the mobile Linux community.



As vice president of product management, Bartholot is responsible for product strategy and will ensure that the product portfolio is developed to support Purple Labs corporate strategy and market requirements. Bartholot has an track record in the telecommunications industry with over 15 years of product management experience spanning Phillips Electronics, Magic4 and most recently Openwave Systems where he held the position of vice president of worldwide field product management. Prior to this Bartholot was vice president and head of the client business unit at Openwave, based in Redwood City, California, where his responsibilities included profit and loss for the product lines and management of engineering and sales.



Taking the position of chief marketing officer, Langkamp will be responsible for the Company’s market strategy and oversee the positioning of Purple Labs within the Linux market, from business plan definition to marketing implementation. Langkamp brings nearly twenty years experience in the mobile software and services industry, including sales and marketing roles with mobile network operators in the US, UK and Czech Republic. Immediately prior to joining Purple Labs, Langkamp was chief operating officer for UK start-up ShoZu Ltd. He also was previously the chief operating officer at Magic4, the mobile phone messaging software provider acquired in 2004 by Openwave.