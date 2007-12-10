Atmel and Scaleo chip in cooperation

Atmel and France based Scaleo chip has entered into a collaboration to develop systems-on-chip for their mutual clients.

Atmel’s AT91CAP ARM-based customizable microcontroller is the basic technology for this collaboration. CAP enables application developers to customize the MCU to their specific requirements. Scaleo chip will provide ARM SoC design , IP blocks and customer support. In terms of the agreement, Scaleo chip will work together with clients to transform their design specifications into netlists for the metal programmable portion of the AT91CAP customizable microcontroller, incorporating, IP blocks from Scaleo chip’s libraries of ARM-based peripheral functions and interfaces.