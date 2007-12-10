Lohmann establish plant in India

German based Lohmann has established its first plant in India. The plant will be located in Chennai.

The company investment plan is to set up the plant and other infrastructure around it. Previously Lohmann has been operating through a local distribution channel. Lohmann is a manufacturer of specialty adhesive tapes and high-precision die-cuts. Key customers are such as Perlos, Laird Technologies, Foxconn and Flextronics, Economictimes reports. Lohmann has also been serving car producers such as BMW and Volkswagen. In the consumer goods segment, Lohmann has been supplier to Whirlpool and Samsung.