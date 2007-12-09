Kitron in cooperation with SpectraCure

The medical technology company SpectraCure AB in Lund, Sweden is developing a method for treatment of solid tumours inside the human body, using photodynamic therapy.

The project now enters a phase with clinical trials, and the first patients have been treated at the University Hospital of Malmö. The cooperation with Kitron consists of further development of hardware and software and manufacturing of instruments for the coming clinical trials. Next step is to adapt the instruments for future serial production.



"We have chosen Kitron because Kitron has extensive experience of medical technology companies and competence within the field of adopting this kind of products for serial production" says Kerstin Jakobsson, Managing Director of SpectraCure.