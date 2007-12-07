Geensys opens office in Germany

France based Geensys has expanded into Germany with the opening of a new direct sales and support office in Munich.

Formed recently from the merger of TNI-Software and Ayrton Technology and with well over 200 employees, Geensys is a player in the global embedded market.



“The opening of our new sales and support office in Germany is the next logical step in strengthening our European presence,” said Eliane Fourgeau, VP Sales & Marketing for Geensys. “Complementing our direct offices in China and Japan, with the opening of the office in Munich we are much better positioned to serve and support the German embedded market and drive our business forward.”



Heading up Geensys’ new Munich office is Ingo Bruse, Sales Director for the DACH region. His held positions at companies including QNX Software Systems, ARC International and Solid Information Technology.