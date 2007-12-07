Exception appoints 'lean practitioner'<br>for the plant in Calne

Exception Group has appointed Mark Davies, a exponent in lean manufacturing strategies, to implement a major change management programme within its contract manufacturing operation in Calne, Wiltshire.

Previously at Celestica, Davies recently studied Lean Manufacturing techniques at the Manufacturing Institute in Manchester. Davies has a mix of academic discipline and practical experience, having previously supplied the likes of Dell, Sun Microsystems and Nokia with contract electronics solutions.



As operations director at Exception's EMS business, Davies will focus on introducing lean manufacturing techniques to the electronics manufacturer. This will involve the adoption of cellular manufacturing, visual management techniques such as TAKT boards as well as a reduction of work in progress and cycle times.