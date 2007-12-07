First European customer for<br>Ormecon’s Nanofinish

On Dec 6th, 2007, the German PCB manufacturer “ggp Peters” and Ormecon International have agreed that the new Nanofinish process will be installed in “ggp”.

This is the first Nanofinish line outside of Asia, and the first Nanofinish line to be installed in a fully integrated PCB manufacturing facility. The world-wide first Nanofinish line was installed in Korea, at Yoojin, a surface finish subcontractor. This line is starting with first release sample production these days. The line in ggp will start with production in second half of January.



“ggp Peters” is a medium sized PCB manufacturer with 120 employees and 400 active customers in Germany. In automated manufacturing processes, high-tech multilayers, partially HDI, rigid-flex and laser drilled boards with line widths of down to 80 µm are created.



“Nanofinish” is a new solderable surface finish process family recently introduced by Ormecon International. It comprises 4 processes based on the new “Organic Metal / Ag complex” principle,

- an OSP alternative (50 nm)

- a Silver Nanofinish (90 nm)

- an Immersion Tin Nanofinish (0.35 µm)

- and “Organic Metal Top Grade” (50 nm).