Telga makes new investment

Lithuanian based PCB producer Telga is preparing for new investments.

The company is currently upgrading its multilayer production and investing in more high density boards. "During 2007 the biggest challenge for the company was that all company shares were concentrated to one place. Now it is easier to make solutions to all company directions like investment, management and services." Mr. Vaidotas Juskys Telga's CEO told evertiq.com.



During 2007 the company made investments in equipment such as AOI, drilling, routing as well as better support for the clients.



"We are active now with some inside company developments like: panelization of production, space optimization and production efficiency. " said Mr. Vaidotas Juskys.



After all these processes the company will have more than 5000 sq.m. free space for renting. By renting out the space the company can generate additional incomes. Today Telga employs 81 people. Company's biggest markets are Russia, the baltic countries, and the rest of the EU.