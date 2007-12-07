In first 11 months Foxconn estimates<br>sales to top NT$1 Trillion

Due to orders for Apple Computer`s iPhone cellphones and game consoles, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. even known as Foxconn will in the first 11 months of this year cumulative sales break to NT$1 trillion (US$30.95 billion at US$1:NT$32.3).

Over the latest five months Foxconn has seen growth in shipments of consumer electronics and parts and components. During 2008 Foxconn will include some new product lines. The new product lines will include networking equipment, digital still cameras and Apple's iPhone. Apple iPhone cell phones will continue to rise the company`s sales.