BB Electronics opens sales office in Sweden

From 1 January 2008 Mats Persson has been appointed Sales Manager in Sweden and will be based in a newly established office in Västerås. Mats Persson comes from a job as partner and sales responsible in EDC in Munkfors where he has been from the start-up and through the next 24 years.

"The combination of Mats Persson’s wide knowledge of the EMS industry in Sweden together with the high technical competence, which BB Electronics possesses among others due to flexible factories in Denmark, a new Technology Centre and a very modern electronics factory in Suzhou, China, in total appr. 1000 employees, is expected to be a very strong combination in the largest EMS marked in Scandinavia", Vilhelm Laursen explains, Director of Business Development in BB Electronics.



"I expect a great deal from the cooperation and I am convinced that we have the requested competences and attitude and that we will be received well in Sweden. Besides the considerable turnover, which BB Electronics already has on a relative small number of customers in Sweden, we expect that the business concept will be attractive for many small and large customers and not at least for customers with a big portfolio of niche products, and which in total will be able to get large savings by the BB Electronics’ business concept", Mats Persson says.



The anticipated growth is expected to result in further appointments in Sweden in near future.