Not too bad for semiconductors

Many have indicated that the semiconductor industry is facing a decline but during Future Horizons’ annual International Electronics Forum in Malta this week the opposite was said.

“The perception of the industry is that the market’s very bad but the underlying facts are still extremely strong. Q1 was stronger than most people expected, and that will be the pattern for the rest of the year”, said Malcolm Penn, CEO of Future Horizons.



Future Horizons is predicting 15 % growth for this year while every other analyst forecast a flat year. They have now adjusted their forecast a bit higher.