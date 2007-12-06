It could still be work left at Sanmina-SCI Tourlaville

evertiq.com reported earlier that EMS provider Sanmina-SCI will close its plant in Tourlaville France. According to reports it could still remain some work at the plant for some workers in 2008.

The European director of Sanmina-SCI made it clear that there could be some work in 2008 for approximately 150 people in the factory. The Tourlaville plant employes 302 people. The factory was purchased by Sanmina-SCI from Alcatel in 2002. Most orders in the plant comes from Alcatel and Thales.