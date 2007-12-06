Lead found in 100's of toys in stores

A test that has been made on 1,200 children's products, most of them still on shelves in stores, shows that 35% contain lead.

Many of the toys that have been tested have a level of lead far above the federal recall standard. According to the results by the Michigan-based Ecology Center, only 20 % of the toys and other products had no trace of lead or harmful chemicals. The test shows that some toys have lead levels up to 200 times the accepted limit. A Hannah Montana Pop Star Card Game which is manufactured in China had a 3,056 ppm (parts per million). According to the American Academy of Pediatrics a recommended level of lead is 40 ppm.



The testing team purchased most toys at major retailers such as Wal-Mart, Toys ''R'' Us and Babies ''R'' Us.