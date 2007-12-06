LCD | December 06, 2007
Top Ten LCD TV OEM Set Manufacturers
DisplaySearch indicates 23% of LCD TVs outsourced in Q3'07; TPV and Proview are Top 2 OEMs.
Top Ten LCD TV OEM Set Manufacturers (Q2'07 & Q3'07)
DisplaySearch has released its Q3'07 Quarterly LCD TV Value Chain Report, which states that 23% of the 20.1 million LCD TV units shipped in Q3'07 were made by external OEMs such as TPV, Jabil, AmTRAN, Quanta, Proview, Vestel and Wistron. Many LCD TV brands outsourced 100% of their LCD TV set manufacturing, such as Grundig, HP, Polaroid, Vizio, ViewSonic and Westinghouse.
Philips outsourced more than 60% of its LCD TVs shipped in Q3'07 to OEM makers. Some brands intend to increase their outsourcing share for certain regions and products as the market expands, while other brands intend to bring more volume in-house as they expand into new regions. The Quarterly LCD TV Value Chain Report is an excellent means of tracking these trends by manufacturer.
Highlights of the Q3'07 Quarterly LCD TV Value Chain Report include
More than 2 million LCD monitor panels shipped in Q3'07 were used for LCD TVs, which is a big leap from 900K in Q2'07. These adapted LCD monitor panels are including 15", 17", 19"W, 20"W and 22"W. Due to panel cost considerations, this will occur more frequently. LCD TVs under 26" will increasingly use LCD monitor panels, especially for wide products such as 19"W, 20"W and 22"W.
23.7 million LCD TV modules were shipped from TFT LCD makers, while LCD TV manufacturers shipped 20.1 million units. These variances were mainly due to supply chain, assembly lead time, buffer stocks and channel inventory.
As shown in Table 1, TPV led the TV set subcontract manufacturing market with a 19.9% share in Q3'07, followed by Proview, Jabil and AmTRAN. The main customer for TPV is Philips, and the main customer for AmTRAN is Vizio. The main customer of Proview is Polaroid, and the main customer of Jabil is Philips.
The top seven LCD TV module suppliers are listed in Table 2, along with their top customers by volume. Philips was the top customer of LG.Philips LCD; Samsung LCD TV was the top customer of CMO and CPT. Sony was the top customer of AUO and Samsung (including S-LCD). In addition, each of the top five suppliers looked to their top five customers for at least 50% of their volume, with the exception of CMO.
Table 2: Top Customers' Share of LCD TV Module Makers' Shipments in Q3'07 (Unit Basis)
DisplaySearch has released its Q3'07 Quarterly LCD TV Value Chain Report, which states that 23% of the 20.1 million LCD TV units shipped in Q3'07 were made by external OEMs such as TPV, Jabil, AmTRAN, Quanta, Proview, Vestel and Wistron. Many LCD TV brands outsourced 100% of their LCD TV set manufacturing, such as Grundig, HP, Polaroid, Vizio, ViewSonic and Westinghouse.
Philips outsourced more than 60% of its LCD TVs shipped in Q3'07 to OEM makers. Some brands intend to increase their outsourcing share for certain regions and products as the market expands, while other brands intend to bring more volume in-house as they expand into new regions. The Quarterly LCD TV Value Chain Report is an excellent means of tracking these trends by manufacturer.
Highlights of the Q3'07 Quarterly LCD TV Value Chain Report include
More than 2 million LCD monitor panels shipped in Q3'07 were used for LCD TVs, which is a big leap from 900K in Q2'07. These adapted LCD monitor panels are including 15", 17", 19"W, 20"W and 22"W. Due to panel cost considerations, this will occur more frequently. LCD TVs under 26" will increasingly use LCD monitor panels, especially for wide products such as 19"W, 20"W and 22"W.
23.7 million LCD TV modules were shipped from TFT LCD makers, while LCD TV manufacturers shipped 20.1 million units. These variances were mainly due to supply chain, assembly lead time, buffer stocks and channel inventory.
As shown in Table 1, TPV led the TV set subcontract manufacturing market with a 19.9% share in Q3'07, followed by Proview, Jabil and AmTRAN. The main customer for TPV is Philips, and the main customer for AmTRAN is Vizio. The main customer of Proview is Polaroid, and the main customer of Jabil is Philips.
The top seven LCD TV module suppliers are listed in Table 2, along with their top customers by volume. Philips was the top customer of LG.Philips LCD; Samsung LCD TV was the top customer of CMO and CPT. Sony was the top customer of AUO and Samsung (including S-LCD). In addition, each of the top five suppliers looked to their top five customers for at least 50% of their volume, with the exception of CMO.
Table 2: Top Customers' Share of LCD TV Module Makers' Shipments in Q3'07 (Unit Basis)
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments