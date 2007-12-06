DisplaySearch indicates 23% of LCD TVs outsourced in Q3'07; TPV and Proview are Top 2 OEMs.

Top Ten LCD TV OEM Set Manufacturers (Q2'07 & Q3'07)DisplaySearch has released its Q3'07 Quarterly LCD TV Value Chain Report, which states that 23% of the 20.1 million LCD TV units shipped in Q3'07 were made by external OEMs such as TPV, Jabil, AmTRAN, Quanta, Proview, Vestel and Wistron. Many LCD TV brands outsourced 100% of their LCD TV set manufacturing, such as Grundig, HP, Polaroid, Vizio, ViewSonic and Westinghouse.Philips outsourced more than 60% of its LCD TVs shipped in Q3'07 to OEM makers. Some brands intend to increase their outsourcing share for certain regions and products as the market expands, while other brands intend to bring more volume in-house as they expand into new regions. The Quarterly LCD TV Value Chain Report is an excellent means of tracking these trends by manufacturer.Highlights of the Q3'07 Quarterly LCD TV Value Chain Report includeMore than 2 million LCD monitor panels shipped in Q3'07 were used for LCD TVs, which is a big leap from 900K in Q2'07. These adapted LCD monitor panels are including 15", 17", 19"W, 20"W and 22"W. Due to panel cost considerations, this will occur more frequently. LCD TVs under 26" will increasingly use LCD monitor panels, especially for wide products such as 19"W, 20"W and 22"W.23.7 million LCD TV modules were shipped from TFT LCD makers, while LCD TV manufacturers shipped 20.1 million units. These variances were mainly due to supply chain, assembly lead time, buffer stocks and channel inventory.As shown in Table 1, TPV led the TV set subcontract manufacturing market with a 19.9% share in Q3'07, followed by Proview, Jabil and AmTRAN. The main customer for TPV is Philips, and the main customer for AmTRAN is Vizio. The main customer of Proview is Polaroid, and the main customer of Jabil is Philips.The top seven LCD TV module suppliers are listed in Table 2, along with their top customers by volume. Philips was the top customer of LG.Philips LCD; Samsung LCD TV was the top customer of CMO and CPT. Sony was the top customer of AUO and Samsung (including S-LCD). In addition, each of the top five suppliers looked to their top five customers for at least 50% of their volume, with the exception of CMO.Table 2: Top Customers' Share of LCD TV Module Makers' Shipments in Q3'07 (Unit Basis)