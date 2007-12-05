LCD | December 05, 2007
Rise of LCD-TV brings seasonality to<br>large-sized LCD panel market
The large-sized LCD panel market once danced to its own tune, unaffected by seasonal factors that impacted other segments of the consumer-electronics market.
However, because of the rising demand and increasing dominance of LCD-TVs, the large-sized LCD panel market now is following a seasonal pattern similar to that seen by television manufacturers, it was revealed here yesterday at iSuppli Corp.’s Flat Information Displays (FID) 2007 conference.
Demand for large-sized LCDs, i.e. panels 10-inches or bigger in the diagonal dimension, was strong in the third quarter, with indications that sales remained healthy through November. Television manufacturers have been snapping up panels, despite increasingly tight supplies.
However, iSuppli predicts the LCD market will enter a state of oversupply in December as demand cools—a situation that will continue into the first quarter of 2008. From there, demand for large-sized LCD panels will begin to ramp up in the second quarter of 2008, with brisk sales continuing up to the fourth quarter.
This follows the seasonal pattern of the television business, with manufacturing rising in the pre-holiday season and peaking in November, then undergoing a slowdown until the second half of the year, when activity starts picking up again. The major factor driving this seasonal pattern is the television manufacturers’ Christmas build period at the end of each year. In the second quarter of 2008, LCD-TV panel demand is expected to be strong due to the Olympics.
This contrasts with the situation in the past, when oversupply/undersupply situations were driven by factors within the large-sized LCD panel business, i.e. the rate of production increases among manufacturers.
However, if you think a move toward seasonality means that a new era of predictability is at hand for the large-sized LCD panel market, think again.
“Because there are so many other factors involved in the LCD market other than television—including monitors and notebooks gaining greater acceptance in the consumer space—it won’t necessarily mean predictability is guaranteed,” said Sweta Dash, director of LCD and projection research at iSuppli, speaking at FID yesterday. “There still could be events that will make panel suppliers tighten or loosen the production reins, sending the whole market into a spiral.”
The large-sized LCD panel market is set to reach a milestone in 2008, with shipments reaching the 100-million-unit threshold for the first time. Global LCD-TV panel shipments are expected to reach 181.1 million units by 2011, rising at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.7 percent, up from 53.2 million units in 2006.
Large-sized LCD unit shipments in 2007 will amount to 80.5 million units before hitting the milestone of 102.5 million units in 2008. In terms of revenue, LCD-TV panels will grow to $52.9 billion by 2011, increasing at a CAGR of 19.0 percent from $22.2 billion in 2006.
The last factor may represent a bone of contention for some, however, according to Dash. “Historically, the Olympics have never been much of a pull for television buyers,” Dash said. “This Olympics will be no different for the U.S. and European markets as they won’t have much of an impact. But it is in China and other parts of the Asia/Pacific region where there is likely to be a significant bump in terms of sales as people rally around hosting the Beijing games.”
Demand for large-sized LCDs, i.e. panels 10-inches or bigger in the diagonal dimension, was strong in the third quarter, with indications that sales remained healthy through November. Television manufacturers have been snapping up panels, despite increasingly tight supplies.
However, iSuppli predicts the LCD market will enter a state of oversupply in December as demand cools—a situation that will continue into the first quarter of 2008. From there, demand for large-sized LCD panels will begin to ramp up in the second quarter of 2008, with brisk sales continuing up to the fourth quarter.
This follows the seasonal pattern of the television business, with manufacturing rising in the pre-holiday season and peaking in November, then undergoing a slowdown until the second half of the year, when activity starts picking up again. The major factor driving this seasonal pattern is the television manufacturers’ Christmas build period at the end of each year. In the second quarter of 2008, LCD-TV panel demand is expected to be strong due to the Olympics.
This contrasts with the situation in the past, when oversupply/undersupply situations were driven by factors within the large-sized LCD panel business, i.e. the rate of production increases among manufacturers.
However, if you think a move toward seasonality means that a new era of predictability is at hand for the large-sized LCD panel market, think again.
“Because there are so many other factors involved in the LCD market other than television—including monitors and notebooks gaining greater acceptance in the consumer space—it won’t necessarily mean predictability is guaranteed,” said Sweta Dash, director of LCD and projection research at iSuppli, speaking at FID yesterday. “There still could be events that will make panel suppliers tighten or loosen the production reins, sending the whole market into a spiral.”
The large-sized LCD panel market is set to reach a milestone in 2008, with shipments reaching the 100-million-unit threshold for the first time. Global LCD-TV panel shipments are expected to reach 181.1 million units by 2011, rising at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.7 percent, up from 53.2 million units in 2006.
Large-sized LCD unit shipments in 2007 will amount to 80.5 million units before hitting the milestone of 102.5 million units in 2008. In terms of revenue, LCD-TV panels will grow to $52.9 billion by 2011, increasing at a CAGR of 19.0 percent from $22.2 billion in 2006.
The last factor may represent a bone of contention for some, however, according to Dash. “Historically, the Olympics have never been much of a pull for television buyers,” Dash said. “This Olympics will be no different for the U.S. and European markets as they won’t have much of an impact. But it is in China and other parts of the Asia/Pacific region where there is likely to be a significant bump in terms of sales as people rally around hosting the Beijing games.”
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments