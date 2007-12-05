Sitronics and MTS Ukraine in agreement

JSC Sitronics has signed three contracts totalling US$ 39 million to supply technological equipment and telecommunications solutions to MTS Ukraine.

Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine, a regional subsidiary of Sitronics Telecom Solutions, will supply the radio-relay equipment produced by Intracom Telecom, a subsidiary of Sitronics, to establish and service 2,200 radio-relay links in the MTS Ukraine network. The value of the contract is estimated at US$ 27 million.



Sitronics will also provide and service for MTS Ukraine an Interactive Cell Broadcast solution, which was created on the basis of Celltick’s products. The technology of interactive transmission allows for the delivery of new information and entertainment services to the mobile phones of millions of subscribers. The value of the contract is estimated at US$ 5.7 million. In addition, Sitronics will deliver a Fraud Management system based on the ECI Telecom’s solutions, under a contract worth an estimated US$ 6.3 million.