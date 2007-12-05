Asset InterTech acquires ITT

Asset InterTech has acquired International Test Technologies (ITT) of County Donegal, Ireland, a supplier of processor emulation technology used by electronics manufacturers.

Asset and ITT have had a strategic arrangement for the last three years, during which time the two companies have worked together on product development and marketing activities. Within the context of this strategic relationship, Asset’s and ITT’s technologies have been integrated in an test system, ScanWorks Extended JTAG Coverage. The terms of the acquisition agreement between ASSET and ITT were not disclosed.



“The synergy that we have developed over the last three years has genuinely benefited our users and each of our two companies,” said Glenn Woppman, president and CEO of ASSET. “With our integrated product platform, we’ve been able to offer users more test coverage than they could achieve with either ScanWorks or ITT’s µMaster on its own. Now, as we move forward as one company, we will take the expertise we’ve acquired together and apply it in emerging areas like embedded test functionality and instrumentation, as well as design validation of high-speed serial buses. In a certain sense, ITT’s processor-based emulation functionality is another type of embedded instrumentation technology.”



“Over the last several years of working closely with ASSET we’ve had the opportunity to observe the quality of the organization and its people. We at ITT feel very excited that we are joining forces with a company like ASSET because we know that this will benefit our customers tremendously,” said Billy Fenton, CEO of ITT. “Working together has given us the opportunity to realize how much more effective our two companies can be as one. When it comes to the future of test and the increasing importance of embedded test, we share a common vision and we look forward to making that vision a reality in the very near future.”