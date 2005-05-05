Nokia wins 3G deal in Hungary

Nokia has concluded an agreement for the supply of a complete WCDMA 3G core network to Vodafone Hungary.

As part of the deal, Nokia is providing it's 3GPP Release 4 based MSC Server System, including the Nokia MSC Server and Nokia Multimedia Gateway, and Nokia packet core network equipment for 3G, giving Vodafone Hungary the capability to launch 3G multimedia services.



The Release 4 architecture of the Nokia MSC Server System will allow Vodafone Hungary to reap significant cost saving in the operation of its GSM and WCDMA 3G networks. In addition to the core network equipment, Nokia is providing related delivery and care services such as installation, commissioning, and integration.



Nokia has been Vodafone Hungary's sole supplier of GSM network equipment since it began its network in 1999. Nokia continues to supply Vodafone Hungary with 2G equipment and services.