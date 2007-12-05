Exar & Future expand partnership in Europe

Exar and Future Electronics have expanded their standing partnership by including several key countries from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

"Future has dedicated more resources to Exar so we can not only drive success in increasing our combined businesses, but establish new customers and a deeper level of collaboration with them on current and future designs," said Gene Schaeffer, vice president, Exar Worldwide Sales. "Both organizations feel that this partnership commitment will lead to accelerated revenue growth."