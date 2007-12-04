Aspocomp cuts 10 employees

The statutory labor co-determination negotiations with the personnel at Aspocomp Oy and Aspocomp Group Oyj, launched at the end of October, were concluded today. As a result, it was decided that a total of 10 personnel will be made redundant.

The joint venture of Meadville and Aspocomp has offered employment to 11 personnel covered by the negotiations. They will continue in Aspocomp's employ for the time being. In addition, the Group's internal personnel transfers and resignations reduced the need for personnel cuts by 7 persons.



After the implementation of the notices and the transfer of the 11 personnel into the joint venture's employ, Aspocomp Group Oyj and Aspocomp Oy will have a total of 12 permanent employees. Of these, 5 persons are currently on family leave. The goal is to employ about 5 people in total in the parent company and the subsidiary in the latter half of 2008.



In the beginning of the negotiations it was estimated that the planned measures would lead to job cuts of about 15 personnel maximum at the parent company and of about 15 personnel maximum at the subsidiary. The negotiations did not include Aspocomp's CAD design unit and Aspocomp Oulu Oy.



According to estimates, the planned notices will be carried out by the end of 2007.