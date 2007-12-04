NXP Sells Crolles Equipment

NXP Semiconductors has concluded the sale of its equipment at the Crolles facility.

The equipment mainly includes tools for research & development and pilot manufacturing. Ownership of the equipment will be transferred on December 31, 2007 and June 30, 2008 in line with payments made to NXP on these dates. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.



The sale of equipment follows NXP’s announcement on January 16 this year that it will not extend its current cooperation in the Crolles2 Alliance beyond the term expiring at the end of 2007. NXP has decided to pursue a different path for its future development of process technology.