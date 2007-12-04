Abacus in agreement with Asahi Keiki

UK based Abacus Group has launched a new and extensive range of thermostat devices for industrial control, white goods and office equipment applications, following the signing of a UK representative agreement with Japanese manufacturer Asahi Keiki.

Abacus will be supporting the full range of Asahi Keiki thermostats, which includes devices able to switch electrical loads of up to 15A at 250 VAC, and devices that offer operating temperatures from 0°C to 250°C. According to Abacus, the Asahi Keiki thermostat range benefits from high quality Japanese design and management, associated with economical manufacturing in China.