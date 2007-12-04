Semiconductor equipment sales to<br>reach $41.7 billion in 2007

Manufacturers of semiconductor equipment project 2007 sales will reach $41.68 billion according to the year-end edition of the SEMI Capital Equipment Consensus Forecast.

The forecast indicates that, following 23 percent market growth in 2006, the equipment market will grow three percent in 2007. Survey respondents expect the market to decline about two percent in 2008, and then post growth in the high single digits in 2009 and 2010 to reach $47.99 billion in 2010.



“Sales of semiconductor manufacturing, testing, assembly and packaging equipment are at levels slightly above last year, and will result in 2007 being the industry’s second strongest year on record," said Stanley T. Myers, president and CEO of SEMI. "SEMI members have continued to generate strong overall sales of chip manufacturing equipment, and expect to see a $48 billion dollar market by 2010.”



Wafer processing equipment, the largest product segment by dollar value, is expected to grow over six percent in 2007 to $30.61 billion. Survey respondents anticipate that the market for assembly and packaging equipment will expand by almost 11 percent to $2.72 billion in 2007. The market for equipment to test semiconductors is expected to decline by about 15 percent to $5.47 billion this year.



The Japanese market is projected to decline by about three percent, and moves behind Taiwan this year for only the second time ever.



South Korea continues its expansion in 2007, with projected growth of about five percent. Sales of new equipment in China will grow almost 24 percent, while the Rest-of-World market regions will decline by about 12 percent.