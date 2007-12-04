Strike at Jabil Brest again

The employees of Jabil’s plant in Brest, France observed one day of strike by occupying the factory.

The strike was to mark the beginning of dismissals corresponding to the suppression of 225 employees that has been redounded at Jabil’s Brest plant which evertiq previously announced. The employees will be removed in June 2008 by the latest. The Union believes this strike will save some of the jobs.



The plants biggest customer Alcatel, which the plant originally belonged to, has decided to transfer some orders to Solectron in China. The plant is practically depending on the orders of its former owner.