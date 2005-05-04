3 select optical network from Transmode

Mobile Operator 3 in Denmark has selected Transmode to supply transmission equipment for its optical network. Transmode’s system will be used throughout Denmark.

The order from 3 in Denmark includes new software and hardware with new functionality, which will support four fully protected network rings for backhauling the data transportation standards SDH and Gigabit Ethernet traffic to a central network HUB, over two fiber pairs.



Transmode supplies 3 in Denmark with 28 nodes, covering Sjaelland and Jutland fiber networks. Each collector node includes one protected STM-16 channel up to the network HUB. The order includes Transmode’s outstanding one card STM-16 channel Muxponder and Double Dual Gigabit Ethernet card for CWDM, enabling up to 336 protected STM-1 channels in all 8 rings, as well as a management end to end optical circuit monitoring system.



A Muxponder card provides a more cost-effective networking solution to enable the delivery of all services, from lower-speed to high-speed data transportation. The Muxponder from Transmode reduces network equipment costs by a factor of five and can carry multiple channels on a single wavelength, rather than using up to ten wavelengths, like other systems. This allows carriers and network operators to aggregate channels cost effectively and transport SDH/SONET traffic in a metro network. It frees up wavelengths for new services and eliminates the need for costly SDH/SONET multiplexing equipment and multiple transponders.