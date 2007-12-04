HTC to start exporting from Brazil in 2008

During the second half of 2008 Taiwan based cell phone manufacturer High Technology Corp (HTC) expects to export smart phones from Brazil to other Latin American countries.

As previously announced HTC had chosen Brazil where it will start producing smart phones. This is the first production placed outside Taiwan. EMS provider Celestica was chosen as the EMS provider who will produce the smart phones at its plant in Campinas, São Paulo state.



Now HTC is ready to export to other regions in South America like Argentina, Chile and Peru. HTC currently ships products to Latin America from Asia.



"We cannot yet say how much HTC will export from Brazil. That will depend on demand," Allan Macintyre, marketing director HTC Latin America, told BNamericas.