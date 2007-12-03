Electronics Production | December 03, 2007
Vierling invests in new soldering line
German based EMS provider Vierling recently put a new soldering line into operation at its production facility. The company invested more than EUR 150,000 into the reflow oven at the heart of the system.
The system has been in daily use for one week now. This new soldering line will enable Vierling to manufacture electronic modules more quickly while ensuring cost-effective production with better quality and lower energy consumption.
Vierling worked with employees of Dutch manufacturer Vitronics to install and get the new soldering line up and running in only 1½ days. "We started out by moving an existing line to another location in the production facility so we would have room for the new system", according to Ralf Kraus, head of production at Vierling. "One of our employees had the brilliant idea to simply lubricate the feet of the four ton, roughly six meter long system with Vaseline. This made it possible to slide, thereby saving a good deal of time. Getting the system into the building in the first place required borrowing a heavy-duty fork lift from Kennametal."
Vierling uses two soldering lines to manufacture its own telecommunications products as well as electronic
equipment for other companies including Siemens, Fraunhofer IZT and Rupp & Hubrach. The new soldering
line is a replacement for one of the existing production lines.
Vierling worked with employees of Dutch manufacturer Vitronics to install and get the new soldering line up and running in only 1½ days. "We started out by moving an existing line to another location in the production facility so we would have room for the new system", according to Ralf Kraus, head of production at Vierling. "One of our employees had the brilliant idea to simply lubricate the feet of the four ton, roughly six meter long system with Vaseline. This made it possible to slide, thereby saving a good deal of time. Getting the system into the building in the first place required borrowing a heavy-duty fork lift from Kennametal."
Vierling uses two soldering lines to manufacture its own telecommunications products as well as electronic
equipment for other companies including Siemens, Fraunhofer IZT and Rupp & Hubrach. The new soldering
line is a replacement for one of the existing production lines.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments