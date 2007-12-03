Vierling invests in new soldering line

German based EMS provider Vierling recently put a new soldering line into operation at its production facility. The company invested more than EUR 150,000 into the reflow oven at the heart of the system.

The system has been in daily use for one week now. This new soldering line will enable Vierling to manufacture electronic modules more quickly while ensuring cost-effective production with better quality and lower energy consumption.



Vierling worked with employees of Dutch manufacturer Vitronics to install and get the new soldering line up and running in only 1½ days. "We started out by moving an existing line to another location in the production facility so we would have room for the new system", according to Ralf Kraus, head of production at Vierling. "One of our employees had the brilliant idea to simply lubricate the feet of the four ton, roughly six meter long system with Vaseline. This made it possible to slide, thereby saving a good deal of time. Getting the system into the building in the first place required borrowing a heavy-duty fork lift from Kennametal."



Vierling uses two soldering lines to manufacture its own telecommunications products as well as electronic

equipment for other companies including Siemens, Fraunhofer IZT and Rupp & Hubrach. The new soldering

line is a replacement for one of the existing production lines.