Electrolux to cut power consumption in Hungary

Electrolux plans to reduce the amount of power consumed at its local division in Hungary.

The company plans to kick off a EUR 3-4 million investment plan at its two Hungarian plants in Jaszbereny and Nyiregyhaza. This investemt is expected to be concluded in 2009, Interfax reports. According to the company the most costly item will be the refurbishment of the heating systems.