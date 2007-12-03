Infineon Dresden to focus purely on logic

With Qimonda due to withdraw from 200 mm production at Infineon Dresden, this facility will in future be a manufacturing site for logic ICs (integrated circuits) only.

Qimonda has cancelled its existing wafer supply agreement for memory products with Infineon. It will terminate on March 1, 2008. For Infineon, this is the final step in the transition from memory chip manufacture to the production of logic chips.



Qimonda's withdrawal from Infineon's production activities in Dresden requires adjustments both in terms of capacity utilization and personnel. "Qimonda and Infineon are investigating whether the necessary personnel adjustments at Infineon can be effected by a transfer from Infineon Dresden to Qimonda Dresden," explained Helmut Warnecke, Vice President and Managing Director Infineon Dresden. "As we move to adjust capacity, we will make use of the flexibility afforded us by temporary staff and service agreements across the site."