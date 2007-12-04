New cost-effective PVD coating process

The Swedish company Impact Coatings has introduced a new process which allows a very cost-effective metallization and coating of different surfaces by PVD (Physical Vacuum Deposition).

According to Impact Coatings the new process features very low unit costs (only about one tenth compared with conventional processes), a high productivity and a simple integration into the production process. Because of this the PVD process can now also be used for parts for which it was too costly before. A main application area of the new process is the coating of electrical contacts with a new material called MaxPhase which features a very high hardness but also a high conductivity. The new process is also applicable to other materials where functional or purely decorative surface coatings can be applied, however, also more than one layer are possible. Impact Coatings developed two machines, Reel Coater for coating contacts and Coater for larger parts. The systems are offered by the Swedish company Adcontact.