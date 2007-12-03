90% of China's patents useless says Foxconn

A representative from Foxconn said that 90% of China's new patents are useless.

According to Fu Shaoming, director of Foxconn's Intellectual Property Management Department, many of China's so-called new and practical patents are actually useless and 90% of them should be canceled. He said that during the Innovative National Construction and Intellectual Property Symposium, China Tech News reports. According to statistic reports China has as many as 161366 practical and new patents in 2006 alone.