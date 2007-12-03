Rimaster to acquire ElectroSystem group

Rimaster and ElectroSystem have initiated negotiations with the intention that Rimaster will acquire ElectroSystem Technique AB and its subsidiary ElectroSystem Electronics AB in the beginning of 2008.

Rimaster is a subcontractor specializing in design & development and manufacturing of products within electrics, electronic and mechanical systems, with production facilities in Sweden and Poland. The purchase of ElectroSystem is considered a vital step to further strengthen Rimasters market position in Scandinavia. With the planned acquisition Rimaster will reach an annual turnover of approximately € 33 million.



ElectroSystem Electronics will add a new business area to the Rimaster Group and add substantial capabilities within electronic manufacturing and assembly of series of varying volumes.



ElectroSystem possesses a deep competence in design & development of complete systems within electrical and/or electronic systems, which will add to Rimaster Developments business in a positive way.



Through the acquisition Rimasters ability will further increase in integrating electrical, electronic and mechanical systems to create synergies and simplifications to the benefit of existing as well as new customers.