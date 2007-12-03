Chinese environmental rules<br>to threaten PCB production

The PCB market may see shortages next year thus the producers in China are being hindered by tough regulations concerning waste water control.

In southern and eastern China the PCB industry is finding it is almost impossible to expand capacity because waste water disposal is tightly monitored.



In these regions no more waste water quota is available. Now the authorities have stopped issuing new environmental assessment certificates. Only when existing factories are shut down the waste water quota can be freed up.



According to industry sources PCB producers think that the stagnant capacity expansion will benefit the PCB industry to achieve a balance in supply and demand.