Nokia centre to be taken over by Foxconn

Taiwan based EMS provider Foxconn International Holdings has taken over the CDMA team of Nokia located in San Diego, USA, DigiTimes reports.

Foxconn took over the team to further strengthen its partnership with Nokia and to compete with Compal Communications, BYD and TechFaith. Foxconn team up with Nokia on low-end to high-end products. In order to strengthen its position in the CDMA sector, Nokia has decided to outsource orders to reinforce certain CDMA markets during next year, according to DigiTimes sources.