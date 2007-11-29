Henkel expands lab facilities in the UK

Henkel has completed the expansion of its R&D and Applications laboratory in the company’s Hemel Hempstead facility in the United Kingdom.

Though officially opened in the first quarter of 2006, the recent investment in the 225 square meter facility has allowed for additional development and testing capabilities. New capabilities include advanced conformal coating development tools including various automated selective dispensing applicators, as well as expanded materials compatibility testing capabilities.



The lab is equipped with a complete production line for printed circuit board (PCB) assembly and the latest testing equipment, giving Henkel technical specialists the ability to study material behavior in-process, thus facilitating the development of proven, tested and guaranteed compatible materials. Lab equipment in the European technical headquarters includes advanced screen printers, reflow ovens, solder paste deposition measurement systems, superior X-ray equipment, wave soldering systems as well as advanced analytical, microscopy and metallurgical tools.