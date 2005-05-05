Mitrionics makes your PC 30 times faster

Swedish technics magazine NyTeknik reports about the small IT company Mitrionics, based in the city of Lund in the south of Sweden, with only six employees which has developed a technology that beats an Intel processor in speed. Mitrionics's processor beats an Intel processor at least for a certain problem to solve.

The technology is based on FPGA calculations and uses software to split up the problem into smaller parts, which are being calculated simultaneously. Though the technology is not aimed for general operations or calculations. The reason why it simply beats for example an Intel processor in calculations is that the Intel processor is developed to solve a number of problems for a PC user. Games, writing, graphic works etc. is examples of things for the processor to deal with. Mitrionics processors are designed for certain problems such as biochemical protein simulations or other craving operations.



Earlier Mitrionics was run on very small margins but has now received over €2 000 000 from the investors Creandum from Sweden and the Norwegian Teknoinvest.