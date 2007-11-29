Printar to put more efforts in Europe

evertiq has made an interview with Printars CEO Mr. Amir Noy about the company’s development in Europe.

Printar sees a good increase in its business in Europe. The company sees an acceptance in the market for digital printers. So far the company has made most installations at PCB producers in Europe, Mr. Noy explained to evertiq.



Previously, Printar was targeting larger PCB producers, however with the LGP-509, the new digital legend printer that was launched at Productronica the company is now able to target even small and medium size PCB producers.



According to Mr. Noy the largest markets for printer in Europe are Germany, Belgium, Holland, Hungary, Italy and UK. However he sees that Eastern Europe is coming and he sees good expectations from Eastern Europe and hopes this will be a strong market for Printar. Printar would like being a stronger player in France, Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.



Mr. Noy also explained that Printar’s products are specific for the prototype production in Europe and for the North American market, however the company has just started in Asia and they see that the new machine will be of interest for the Asian market as well.



For the future Printar plans to put more effort in Europe. “Europe has a history to accept new products”, Mr. Amir Noy concluded.