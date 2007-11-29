Electronics Production | November 29, 2007
TTems has made a £2million<br>investment in new facilities
Amid gloomy predictions for the UK’s electronics manufacturing industry, Wales based TTems has made a £2million investment in new facilities and anticipates strong growth in 2008.
Managing director Andrew Cox said, “Contrary to the negative growth that many UK-based CEMs are currently experiencing, TTems is responding to an increasing number of market opportunities. This latest round of investment increases our surface-mount capacity by 25 percent and enhances our ability to provide scalable end-to-end
services. It also demonstrates strong commitment from TT electronics plc, our parent, to the long-term viability of its UK manufacturing base.”
The investment is in line with TTems’ technology roadmap and strategy of future proofing all sites. At its base in Rogerstone, South Wales, the company has installed the latest Siemens SIPLACE D-series SMT placement equipment,
upgraded existing SMT lines, and grown its systems integration and logistical capabilities by expanding manufacturing and commercial premises from 55,000 sq ft (5,100 m2 ) to 89,000 sq ft (8,300 m2).
The new facilities are primarily for system assembly within the UK, and enable a fully integrated logistics service, supporting TTems' customers using its low cost offshore manufacturing capability in Malaysia and China.
“An increasing number of customers need their high volume electronic product-lines to be manufactured globally,” explained Cox. “TTems offers local programme management to help achieve this, replicating the manufacturing processes at each of its manufacturing sites in the UK, USA, Malaysia and China.”
TTems Rogerstone is geared to handle small-to-medium production volumes and capable of manufacturing the most complex electronic products. The new equipment allows placement of any type of surface-mount devices from 01005
chips to the largest fine pitch components, micro BGAs and odd-formed components such as RF shields and unusual connectors.
The additional capacity also enables TTems to handle around 200 new product introductions per year and to be more responsive to customers needing higher production rates of both RoHS and Non RoHS products.
