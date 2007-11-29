Asustek, Quanta about to<br>become stake holders in Balda

Reports from German Newspaper Handelsblatt Asustek and Quanta is about to buy stakes in Balda AG.

According to Handelsblatt Balda AG, the German maker of mobile- phone parts, was approached by four Asian electronics makers for a possible strategic partnership.



Flextronics International Ltd., Asustek Computer Inc., Quanta Computer Inc. and Foxconn International Holdings Ltd. are according to Handelsblatt attracted by Balda's know-how in the production of touch-screen components, a technology used in Apple Inc.'s iPhone.



Balda could be taken over completely but as a first step, the potential Balda partner may acquire a 29 percent stake to avoid having to make a mandatory offer to all shareholders under German law.