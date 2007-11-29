Battle between BYT and Foxconn continues

Shenzhen-based BYD has been growing rapidly lately. The company has receiving from companies such as Nokia and Motorola.

Multinational providers of cell phones have been buying more sets and components from China, and therefore companies such as BYD have been benefit from this.



Citi Investment Research said that Nokia and Motorola "will significantly increase their handset-component outsourcing to BYD in the next two years."



Jim Liang a Hong Kong-based technology analyst said he expects "the pace of outsourcing to China for high-tech manufacturing and components to accelerate in the next several years."



According to Charles Guo, an analyst in Hong Kong for J.P. Morgan, Nokia "has been trying to foster BYD to be the next major supplier for its cell phone components so as to better balance its current supply chain."



However Nokia is currently relying heavily on the EMS provider Foxconn, The Wall Street Journal reports. Foxconn and BYD has for a long time being rivals. The two companies have been in legal twist since 2005. Due to that some staff from Foxconn left and joined BYD.