Memec remains independent

Avnet looks set to add another company to its worldwide distribution activities with its acquisition of UK-based Memec. Avnet will most likely to run Memec as an independent distributor alongside EBV Elektronik, WBC and Silica in Europe.

Harley Feldberg, president of Avnet Electronics Marketing worldwide told ElectronicsWeekly that Avnet is committed to a multi-company strategy in Europe. Memec will bring Broadcom and Actel to Avnet. Avnet will represent Xilinx’s first and second largest distributors. Memec will also give Avnet its first office in Japan.