Solon in cooperation with Spanish partner

German based Solon has signed agreements with the Spanish company Guascor Solar S.A.U. for several power plant projects in Spain with a total volume of more than EUR 130 million.

The agreements continue the already existing cooperation between the two companies. The first joint projects in the megawatt range were completed in Castilla la Mancha and Navarra recently.



The project package as adopted includes four power plant projects of varying sizes. Power plant systems of the type Solon-Mover L and XL will be used in these projects, with the first deliveries to be made as early as December 2007. The completion of the projects is scheduled for July 2008. In addition to these power plant projects, a contract was signed for the delivery of Solon standard modules at a scope of EUR 85 million.



Moreover, Solon and Guascor Solar have agreed to expand their cooperation to production in Spain in the future. Plans include the production of Solon power plant systems in Spain by Guascor Solar. To that end, the Spanish partner will construct a production plant in the vicinity of the Guascor Group headquarters in Vitoria-Gasteiz in the Basque Country. The plant will commence operations in the first quarter of 2008.