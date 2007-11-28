Hanzas Elektronika selects Valor’s vPlan

Valor Computerized Systems has been selected by the Hanzas Elektronika factories in Ogre and Ventspils in Latvia to provide vPlan – Valor’s next-generation, enterprise-level process engineering software solution for electronics assembly.

vPlan will help Hanzas Elektronika to drive its PCB assembly operations to higher profitability through its process automation and its approach which focuses on reducing WIP (Work in Process) inventory, increasing OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) and achieving a fluent production process.



vPlan is a solution for synchronized process engineering in an easy to use package. It is a single solution that delivers a complete, seamless engineering process from CAD to machine, covering SMT, Through Hole Technology and manual assembly.