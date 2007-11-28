AIM acquires right to sell SN100C globally

Canadian based company AIM have acquired the right to sell SN100C solder paste and cored wire solder across the whole globe.

For over two years AIM has been formulating compatible flux chemistries for these products for the North America and Chinise market. Manufacturing of the products are made at SN100C bar solder, wire solder, solder paste, and compatible liquid fluxes takes place at AIM’s manufacturing plants in North America and Shenzhen, China.